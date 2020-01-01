Mbele defends Orlando Pirates' decision to sign midfielder instead of defender

The Buccaneers management has been criticised for not signing a centre-back last month

have explained why the club bought a midfielder instead of a defender during the January transfer window.

The Soweto giants snapped up midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC on transfer deadline day on Friday.

The club's supporters have leveled criticism at the team for signing a midfielder when Bucs needed to strengthen their defence.

Pirates' administrative manager Floyd Mbele has since stated that “people were justified in their observation," when speaking to City Press.

The club official also argued that the transfer window was not a “willing seller, willing buyer market."

“The challenge is that, in January, clubs are in it [the market] for different reasons and they are not willing to release their best players," he continued.

"People must understand that it is not easy. It’s okay because we are not the ones to sign players on popularity.”

Zungu's agent, Mike Makaab of ProSport International, has revealed that the 24-year-old player completed his move from Stellenbosch to Pirates within 48 hours.

The retired professional coach said the deal “happened very quickly and a number of clubs wanted him," when speaking to the same publication.

“Nkanyiso had a year and a half left on his contract, but Stellenbosch had a very fair release clause," Makaab revealed.

“There was a set fee to terminate his contract. We triggered that clause. The move literally happened within 48 hours."

However, the former Pirates coach refused to disclose the figures involved, citing confidentiality.

Zungu could make his debut for the Buccaneers when they take on in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.