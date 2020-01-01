Mbekile: Orlando Pirates part ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns player

The defender joined the Buccaneers in 2018 from the Brazilians but he is now a free agent after requesting his clearance from the club on Thursday

have announced the departure of utility player Asavela Mbekile from the club with immediate effect.

Mbekile joined the Buccaneers in 2018 from and while a lot was expected from him at the beginning, the player struggled for game time under various coaches.

According to Pirates, the management held a meeting with Mbekile on Thursday and the player asked to be released from his contract.

More teams

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the amicable parting of ways with Asavela Mbekile following a meeting between both parties earlier today," reads a statement from the Bucs website.

"Mbekile, who joined the club in 2018 has been handed his clearance after asking to be released from his current contract."

"The club would like to thank Asavela for his contribution and particularly the professionalism he displayed during his time with us and we wish him all of the best in his future endeavors."

Mbekile featured just twice for the Sea Robbers this season - but that was in August 2019.

The former Moroka Swallows utility player fell down the pecking order when Rhulani Mokwena took over from Milutin Sredojevic, making the matchday squad just once in Pirates' 0-0 draw at home against on November 5.

Article continues below

Josef Zinnbauer also overlooked Mbekile as Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Abel Mabaso among other players featured heavily in the Pirates defence.

Mbekile leaves the Soweto giants having played 17 matches across all competitions with a single assist to his name.

He is eligible to sign with a club of his choice now that he's a free agent, and that can still happen if outside of the mid-season transfer window which closes on Friday.