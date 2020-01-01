Mbekile: Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender joins Stellenbosch FC

The two veteran players have found new homes after leaving the Houghton-based giants

Former defender Asavela Mbekile has secured a move to Stellenbosch FC.

The versatile player, who can operate as a right-back and defensive midfielder, recently parted ways with Pirates during the January transfer window.

Nicknamed Shoes, Mbekile was released alongside fellow experienced player Musa Nyatama, who has since joined Highlands Park.

Shoes found game time hard to come by under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who preferred Abel Mabaso and Mthokozisi Dube ahead of the experienced player.

Stellies have now moved swiftly and snapped up Mbekile, who is a well-travelled player having turned out for , Moroka Swallows and .

His experience will be valuable to Stellenbosch having won the title, Telkom Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup and Caf trophies.

The 33-year-old player becomes coach Steve Barker's fourth signing in 2020.

Stellenbosch have also signed Granwald Scott, Ovidy Karuru and Nathan Sinkala in recent times.

The club made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Tuesday:

