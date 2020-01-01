Mbekile: Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender joins Stellenbosch FC
Former Orlando Pirates defender Asavela Mbekile has secured a move to Stellenbosch FC.
The versatile player, who can operate as a right-back and defensive midfielder, recently parted ways with Pirates during the January transfer window.
Nicknamed Shoes, Mbekile was released alongside fellow experienced player Musa Nyatama, who has since joined Highlands Park.
Shoes found game time hard to come by under German coach Josef Zinnbauer, who preferred Abel Mabaso and Mthokozisi Dube ahead of the experienced player.
Stellies have now moved swiftly and snapped up Mbekile, who is a well-travelled player having turned out for Chippa United, Moroka Swallows and Mamelodi Sundowns.
His experience will be valuable to Stellenbosch having won the PSL title, Telkom Knockout Cup, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League trophies.
The 33-year-old player becomes coach Steve Barker's fourth signing in 2020.
Stellenbosch have also signed Granwald Scott, Ovidy Karuru and Nathan Sinkala in recent times.
The club made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Tuesday:
CONFIRMED ✍️— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 4, 2020
STELLIES LATEST SIGNING..
ASAVELA "SHOOZ" MBEKILE
The Stellies family welcomes you.@Asavelambekile5 is..#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch pic.twitter.com/lzofP5EBYz