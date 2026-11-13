Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Lyle Foster drive healthy competition for Bafana Bafana places says Ronwen Williams

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South Africa's captain has expressed his delight at the return of key defensive and attacking personnel ahead of their crucial double-header against Kenya. The camp has been boosted by the return of several familiar faces who played pivotal roles in the nation's recent international achievements.

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World Cup stars bolster South Africa ranks

Bafana Bafana are preparing for a vital set of fixtures in their quest to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, and they will do so with a significantly strengthened roster. The return of Mbekezeli Mbokazi to the heart of the defence has sparked a new level of intensity on the training ground, while the inclusion of Lyle Foster and Thalente Mbatha adds much-needed quality to the middle and final thirds of the pitch.

Skipper Ronwen Williams believes that the presence of these established stars has forced the entire 27-man squad to raise their standards during preparation sessions. The competition for starting spots is fiercer than it has been in months, creating a positive headache for the coaching staff as they finalize their plans for the first leg at Orlando Stadium.

"Having Mbokazi and Foster coming back into the team is amazing. They have been part of the team before and they will no doubt bring their qualities and strengthen the competition within the team. This week's training sessions have been so competitive from all the 27 players, but we are excited to have them back seeing that they were part of the history we made in the United States and Mexico," Williams said in an interview with SABC Sport.

Overcoming the ghosts of previous qualifying campaigns

Historically, South Africa has struggled when facing the same opponent in quick succession, particularly when the second leg is played away from home. Williams is well aware of the pitfalls of complacency, citing the 2019 AFCON qualification cycle where a dominant 6-0 home victory over Seychelles was followed by a disappointing goalless draw in the return fixture. That result nearly derailed their campaign and served as a harsh lesson for the senior players who remain in the current setup about the dangers of underestimating opponents in back-to-back scenarios.

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However, the experienced goalkeeper insists that the current iteration of Bafana Bafana is a different beast entirely, possessing a more mature psychological approach to these two-legged ties. The squad has worked on mental fortitude to ensure they do not lose focus between matches, treating each ninety-minute period as a separate tactical challenge. The emphasis is now on professional consistency rather than relying solely on individual brilliance or home-ground advantage to see them through the qualifying rounds.

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"In the past we would always stutter in these two-legged games because it's not easy playing the same opponent. However, we have improved on that because now we take it one game at a time knowing that each game presents its own challenges, responsibilities and game plan," the captain explained when discussing the tactical evolution of the national side. This new mindset will be put to the test as they fly to Nairobi for the second leg immediately following tomorrow's clash in Johannesburg.

Control of Group D and the call for fan support

As things stand, South Africa sits in a commanding position at the top of Group D, having collected six points from their opening two matches. They are currently ahead of Guinea on goal difference alone, but have a game in hand.

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Despite the team's strong form, attendance figures in Gauteng have been a point of concern for the national team leadership. The opening qualifier against Guinea in September failed to attract a sell-out crowd, and Williams has made a direct plea to the local football community to fill Orlando Stadium. The captain believes that a vocal home support provides the "twelfth man" effect that can intimidate opponents and provide the players with an extra burst of energy during difficult periods of the match.

The mission for Bafana Bafana is clear: take maximum points from the home leg to solidify their lead before navigating the tricky trip to Kenya next Tuesday. With the likes of Foster and Mbokazi back in the fold, there is a palpable sense of optimism that South Africa can maintain their momentum and continue their upward trajectory on the international stage. The blend of World Cup experience and fresh competition for places has created a robust environment that Williams hope will translate into a dominant performance on the pitch.