M'Baye Niang nets Rennes’ 3000th Ligue 1 goal, Abdallah Ndour sees red

The Senegal international scored a second half goal to reach the milestone but it was a sour tale for his compatriot at Stade de la Meinau

M’Baye Niang scored Rennes’ 3000th all-time Ligue 1 goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

The Red and Blacks reached the milestone when the Senegal international fired a shot past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 54th minute, thanks to Hamari Traore’s assist.

Julien Stephan’s men took the lead through Clement Grenier after 16 minutes before the 24-year-old sealed victory as Rennes maintained their blistering start to the 2019-20 season.

Niang has now scored two goals in the French elite division this season after opening his account against PSG. Also, he has notched in 12 goals in the calendar year so far, only behind Lyon's Moussa Dembele [14] and PSG's Kylian Mbappe [21].

Meanwhile, it was a different tale for Abdallah Ndour who was given the marching orders with seven minutes left to play. The Senegalese was first cautioned in the 55th minute and a second booking 28 minutes later, for a foul on Niang made referee Ruddy Buque show him the way out.

South Africa’s Lebo Mothiba and Cote d’Ivoire’s Lamine Kone were on parade from start to finish but could not prevent Strasbourg from going down at home.

Rennes host Nice in their next fixture and Niang would be aiming to increase his goal tally. Last term, he featured in 29 French top-flight games, with 11 goals to his credit.

The striker previously represented AC Milan, Watford, Genoa and Torino.

