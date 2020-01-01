M'Baye Niang: How Camavinga can refuse Zidane at Real Madrid

The 17-year old Angolan-born midfielder has been the subject of increased interest by Los Blancos

forward M'baye Niang has offered advice to Eduardo Camavinga who has been linked with a move to .

The 17-year-old is one of the young prospects at the moment, having made his debut for the Red and Blacks at the age of 16 years and four months, becoming the youngest debutant in the club's history.

He is also the youngest player to turn professional for Rennes at 16 years and one month.

"The advice I have to give him because he seems to be a guy with his head on his shoulders, I know his parents, who know where they want to go, is to make the right choices," Niang said in an Instagram Live interview.

"I talked about it with him, I won't talk about it here, but I already talked with him, that in life it is better to make the right choices than to go too fast.

"Because at some point, you have requests where you say to yourself: "How am I going to refuse them if guys like Zidane or Mourinho call?" That's when you really have to ask yourself and say, "What are these people going to bring me?"

"The Rennes coach brought you something, and if you leave, this club will bring you much more, it will make you grow. I told him to make the right choices, to talk to his representatives, to his parents, to watch young people his age in these clubs.

"His parents know what they want, this is the most important. You really have to take this seriously because you can pay for the wrong choices."

Although ended after 28 matchdays because of the coronavirus pandemic that disrupted football activities, Camavinga still played a key part for Julien Stephan's side, featuring 25 times, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He clocked a total of 2,783 minutes in all competitions.

Niang like Camavinga has also been linked with a move away from Roazhon Park, with rumoured to be interested in him.

The international finished top scorer at Rennes with 15 goals in 36 competitive outings.