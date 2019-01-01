Mbaye Diagne hits hat-trick as Galatasaray see off Yeni Malatyaspor

The Senegalese attacker continued his fine goalscoring form in the Turkish top-flight with a treble at the Turk Telekom Stadium

Mbaye Diagne scored a hat-trick as thumped Yeni Malatyaspor 3-0 in Saturday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

After scoring in the Lions' last two league matches, Diagne maintained his scoring form with his effort from the penalty spot just before the half-time.

Five minutes after the restart, the 27-year-old doubled the lead courtesy of an assist from Emre Akbaba.

With a minute left, Diagne struck from the spot again to extend his dominance at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig scoring chart to 26 goals in 23 appearances.

's Henry Onyekuru, 's Younes Belhanda and 's Sofiane Feghouli were also in action for Fatih Terim's team but could not add to their tally.

Galatasaray are still second in the league log with 55 points from 27 points, three points behind leaders who have a game in hand.