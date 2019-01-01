Mbaye Diagne ditches Kasimpasa for league rivals Galatasaray

The Senegal international who currently leads the scorer’s chart in the Turkish top-flight has completed a permanent move to Fatih Terim’s squad

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Mbaye Diagne on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Kasimpasa.

The deal keeps the 27-year-old at the Turk Telekom Arena until June 2023 and boosts their attack as they aim for a 22nd league title.

He parted ways with the Apaches just a year after he moved to Turkey on a free transfer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.

During his stay at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium, the ex-Juventus player had an impressive return of 32 goals in 34 league games.

This season, Diagne has been in blistering form in front of goal and presently sits at the summit of the scorer’s chart with 20 goals in 17 league matches.

Article continues below

Despite reported interests from Championship clubs Leeds United, Reading and Hull City last summer, the Senegalese striker has chosen to continue his spell in Turkey with the Cimbom.

💊 Transfer görüşmelerine başladığımız profesyonel futbolcu Mbaye Diagne, sponsor hastanemiz Medical Park Bahçelievler Hastanesi'nde sağlık kontrolünden geçti. ✅ pic.twitter.com/6s5ODHyWo2 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) January 31, 2019

He joins countryman Badou Ndiaye, Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru and Algeria's Sofiane Feghouli as the fourth African star in Fatih Terim’s squad.