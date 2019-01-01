Mbatha urges AmaZulu teammates not to focus on Orlando Pirates struggles

The Usuthu goalkeeper has called on his teammates to fight harder against the Buccaneers when they meet on Tuesday

goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha refuses to read too much into ' struggles but urges his teammates to focus on their own misfortunes.

Although the Buccaneers are still digesting coach Milutin Sredojevic’s resignation, the Usuthu net-minder believes interim manager Rulani Mokwena will stabilise the team because he is familiar with the Soweto giants.

In addition, coach Cavin Johnson’s side has lost two of their opening Premier Soccer League ( ) matches whilst the Pirates are aiming for a win following three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

“It will be detrimental for us to focus on Pirates struggles and not focus on solving our own problems. The fact their coach has left doesn’t make any difference,” Mbatha told Isolezwe.

“They have Rulani and Fadlu [Davids] who will continue with the job and it’s not like they have brought in a new coach.

“We will be playing at home and we have to ensure that Pirates does not come out alive at King Zwelithini Stadium.

“We didn’t start our season the way we expected to but this is the game where we have to bounce back,” he reflected on their losses to and ."

Speaking about their responsibilities and the fact they have to move the club from the relegation zone, Mbatha added that Johnson ensures they have the right mentality to stand against tough times.

“Our coach is ensuring that we are in the right frame of mind. We as players are aware that we are employed by AmaZulu and the club will always be bigger than us,” continued the 30-year-old.

“That means we have to remain united to improve and uplift the club."

Following a dismal start to their 2019/20 campaign, the former Platinum Stars manager finds himself under pressure to lead the club to glory as they now sit at the bottom of the table with zero points after two matches.

Meanwhile, the Durban-based side could be without former Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who is nursing a knock he sustained against Rise and Shine, whilst midfielder Michael Morton is still recovering from a pre-season injury.