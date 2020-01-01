Mbatha: Reported Orlando Pirates target in talks over new AmaZulu FC deal

The KwaZulu-Natal giants are hoping to keep the reliable keeper, who has been linked with the Buccaneers and the Lions of the North

FC are keen to retain the services of their captain Siyabonga Mbatha with his current deal set to expire in June 2020.

The reliable goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for Usuthu despite the team's struggles in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Mbatha caught the eye with his goalkeeping heroics as AmaZulu stunned in a league game earlier this month with the 31-year-old keeping a clean sheet.

Usuthu's media officer Nhlanhla Brilliant Mkhathini told Far Post that negotiations for a new deal are ongoing.

“Yes, as you said it true his contract is coming to an end in June and the player and the team are in negotiations for a new contract," Mkhathini said.

"Yes, there are things we are looking at and it is looking positive.

"For now, I can’t say it’s for how many years or how long, but the negotiations are going on."

Mbatha's impressive displays between the sticks have also kept veteran keeper Moeneeb Josephs on the bench at the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

The former Bloemfontein shot-stopper has been linked with Gauteng clubs and since last year.

However, AmaZulu have managed to keep Mbatha thus far and they will have to ensure he signs a new deal before the current campaign comes to an end.

The 2019/20 PSL season is currently suspended due to the ongoing global pandemic, the coronavirus.