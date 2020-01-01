Mbatha: AmaZulu FC goalkeeper responds to Orlando Pirates links

The Usuthu captain has indicated that he is open to staying with the Durban-based side

FC goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha has responded to the reports linking him with .

The 31-year-old player has been one of Usuthu's top performers in the Premier Soccer League ( ) this season despite the team's struggles.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed as Pirates are said to have identified him as a target ahead of the next transfer window, according to recent reports.

More teams

Mbatha has commented on the rumours with his current deal with the club set to expire at the end of June 2020.

“I have no problems at AmaZulu, plus I don’t mind renewing my contract once my current deal with the club expires in June," Mbatha told Isolezwe.

The former Bloemfontein shot-stopper indicated that he would be happy to stay with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

"I am not getting any younger, and if we sat down and agree on everything I am happy to stay at the club," he added.

Mbatha, who was appointed new AmaZulu captain a few months ago, has kept two clean sheets in his last four league matches.

The Buccaneers are expected to make changes in their goalkeeping department with their first-choice keeper Wayne Sandilands' contract set to expire at the end of June 2020.

Article continues below

Siyabonga Mpontshane, who has been serving as the third-choice keeper, has been tipped to leave Pirates this winter as well, while second-choice keeper Joris Delle has failed to impress since joining the club last July.