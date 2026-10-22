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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-LEIPZIGAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Mbappé tops the Champions League team of the season: complete absence of Barcelona players

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain vs Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain
Lyon
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Manchester City vs AEK Athens
Manchester City
AEK Athens
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Aston Villa
Premier League
K. Mbappe
H. Kane
N. Paz
Germany
England
Spain
France
Greece
Argentina

UEFA named their team of the week on Thursday for the third round of the Champions League league phase, and some of the competition's biggest names made the cut. France's Kylian Mbappé leads the list, joined by England duo Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

UEFA's technical observers group pick the side after each round of fixtures.

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Analysis: Bayern Munich and Arsenal do not acknowledge absences, and Kompany changes his skin with ease

Mbappé equals Zidane and closes in on Benzema's record

Mbappé earned his place up front after scoring and setting up a goal in Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Leipzig. Alongside him is Kane, who matched that return with a goal and an assist in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Between the posts, the nod went to Switzerland's Yann Sommer. The Club Brugge keeper kept a clean sheet as his side beat French visitors Lens 3-0.

The team of the week for the third round was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Club Brugge).

Defence: Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (PSV Eindhoven), Xavier Mbuyamba (LASK Linz).

Midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Nico Paz (Como), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain).

Attack: Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich).

Five sides sit top of the table on 9 points. In order, they are: Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis.


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