Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League clash with Atalanta due to ankle injury

The French forward suffered a heavy tackle in the Coupe de France final win over Saint-Etienne on Friday night and will not play in the quarter-final

Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of 's UEFA quarter-final clash with due to an ankle injury.

The forward suffered a nasty tackle in the first half of PSG's Coupe de final victory over on Friday night, and took part in the trophy celebrations after the 1-0 win while on crutches.

It has now been confirmed he will not be fit in time to face the side, with PSG saying Mbappe will be out for at least three weeks.

A PSG statement on the club website said: "As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe was examined on Monday in order to know the severity of his right ankle injury.

"The examination performed today confirms a sprained ankle with external ligament injury. Following this, the recovery time is estimated at around three weeks."

This means Mbappe will not be fit in time to face Atalanta on August 12, although he could return for the semi-finals and final of the Champions League tournament held in Lisbon, should PSG make it that far.

The latter stages of the leading European club cup competition are taking place in the Portuguese capital over a series of one-off games next month, rather than the usual two-legged home and away affairs, after they were rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly condensed nature of the competition means PSG will be sweating on the fitness of one of their biggest stars as they attempt to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

