Mbappé scores the winner, then collapses to the ground and has to go off injured

France have won their first match under Zinedine Zidane. They beat Turkey 1-0 on Friday night, but the result came with a worry: Kylian Mbappé went off injured.

Zinedine Zidane took charge of the France national team for the first time on Friday evening. He succeeded Didier Deschamps after the last World Cup.

For his first line-up, Zidane picked Mike Maignan in goal. Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix and Adrien Truffert made up the back four. In midfield, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné and Rayan Cherki got the nod. Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise started in attack.

France created the first opening in a relatively flat first half after 17 minutes. Mbappé cut in from the left and sent his effort just wide of the post. Turkey then threatened at the other end through a header from Fedri Kadioglu, but Maignan gathered it comfortably.

While Cherki and Olise both went close before the break, Turkey looked the more likely side to score after half-time. Ismail Yüksek nearly nodded in from a corner.

Mbappé eventually broke the deadlock for France. Olise sent the Real Madrid forward through after Turkey made a mess of their build-up, and he fired in at the near post past goalkeeper Ugurcan Çakir.

That shot also left Mbappé injured. He tried to carry on, but eventually had to come off with an apparent knee injury.

During the final quarter, France kept pushing for another goal. Koundé dragged an effort ten centimetres wide and Olise also failed to find his range. Turkey then had to see out the closing moments with ten men after Çakir handled Bradley Barcola's shot outside the penalty area and was sent off.