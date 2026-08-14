Mbappé reveals Mourinho's quality and makes a promise to Real Madrid fans

France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has raised the bar on his ambitions ahead of the new season. The aim is clear: get back onto the trophy podiums. He insists the players of the Spanish giants have the desire and focus to make it happen.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official channel about his preparations for the new season, his ambitions with the team and his relationship with coach José Mourinho, Mbappé confirmed the coming stage demands Real Madrid take "a step forward" to start collecting titles.

The French star wants to lead Real Madrid to silverware after a trophyless 2025-2026, having also failed to steer France to the World Cup title this summer.

Mbappé: Mourinho knows the way to win

On his return to training and his readiness for the new campaign, Mbappé told Mundo Deportivo: "I am very happy to be back, and to have the first impressions with the team, the new coaching staff, my teammates and everyone working at Valdebebas. It is always good to come back here and prepare for the season."

He spoke warmly about Mourinho, confirming that the pair had been in contact for a long time. "We talked a lot during the World Cup, and also during the past days here. It is very positive to have a coach with this experience, who knows how to win, and knows the path we must follow in order to achieve victories."

"As a player, it is wonderful to have a coach who knows where he is going," he added. "I believe his presence is a positive thing for us."

"Now is the time to work at maximum strength"

Pre-season, Mbappé believes, is the best window to push himself hard before the real business begins. "I try to give the most I have, because this is the period during which we can work as much as possible," he explained.

He continued: "When the matches begin, it becomes more about managing loads. Now is the right time to work at maximum strength, and to get the required feeling, so that we are ready to play the first match in the league."

Mbappé pledges a return to the trophy podiums

His message on Real Madrid's goals for the new season could not have been clearer. "I believe we have to win, and I am sure that this year we will return to winning titles. I am certain of that."

"This is what we want, and it will happen because I feel that the team has the desire," he added. "We will stay focused throughout the year in order to make Real Madrid's fans happy, as there is nothing more important than winning titles with the team and feeling the joy of the fans."

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Two years since his first goal in the Real Madrid shirt

Two years on, Mbappé looked back on his first goal for the club and called it something exceptional.

"It was a very special day," he said. "Your first match with a new team is always special, and when the team is Real Madrid, the matter becomes even more important and magical, especially as it was in a final."

He added: "I enjoyed that day. A goal, a title, a smile, and everything was wonderful. It has been two years full of changes for me, because it was the first time I had left my country, and the experience was extremely positive."

"I love the club very much, and I love playing in the Spanish league and living in Spain, and here in Madrid," he went on. "It is very important for a player to feel comfortable in the city where he lives."

His verdict on where things stand was blunt: "I believe the time has come to take a step forward and win titles."

"Joining Real Madrid was a dream"

Pulling on the Real Madrid shirt still feels like a dream fulfilled, Mbappé confirmed. "It was a dream to come here, and it is still a dream to be here every day and to have this opportunity."

He continued: "I am a person who knows how to enjoy the present, and I enjoy being here and I know how lucky I am to be at Real Madrid, but now we have to win."

"You can be anywhere, but when you are at Real Madrid, you must win titles and collect trophies," he explained. "That is why I am here, and as I said, we will win titles this year."

Mbappé's message to Real Madrid's fans

Signing off, Mbappé aimed a direct message at the supporters of the Spanish giants. "Hello, Madridista. This is a message to thank you for all the support you give us during the two years I have spent here."

He added: "I know this year will be more important, and that we will achieve great things together. We have to be ready, and we are indeed ready."