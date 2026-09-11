Kylian Mbappé believes this is his year for the Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid star insists his output last season makes him the most deserving winner, despite the lack of collective silverware.

"I have a feeling that I can win it this year. It is one of my goals, and there is not much time left," Mbappé told L'Équipe, adding that he sees no contradiction between an individual honour and the value of team trophies.

He went on: "I have always believed that the Ballon d'Or should be given to a truly exceptional player. Of course there is a collective aspect because football is a team sport, but in the end it is an individual award." His view of the award, he explained, was shaped during the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Confidence is not something he lacks. "For years, I have considered myself the best player in the world. I have not seen any player better than me," the striker said, adding that he accepted Messi or Ronaldo lifting the trophy but would not have swapped places with anyone else who won it.

Critics have questioned his defensive work rate, and Mbappé pushed back hard. Scoring goals, he argued, can never be a problem for a team. "This argument is illogical. If I don't score, they will ask: why? Football is about scoring goals and outdoing the opponent."

Yet he conceded he can give more without the ball. Going forward, he reckons he can create even more chances, insisting he has a rare talent in that department and no intention of slipping out of the elite.

The boos at the Bernabéu do not faze him either. "These things happen. Do you know how many players have been booed in Madrid? They are all still alive," he said, adding that he now understands the fans simply voice their frustration when unhappy.

Praise flowed for his coach José Mourinho, whom Mbappé called extremely intelligent. "He knows what he is doing and where he is going. It is important for players to have guidance to follow. With him, we have everything we need to achieve success," he said, revealing the coach's instruction was simply: "Score the goals."

Messi and Ronaldo, Mbappé said, changed the rules of the game and left an indelible mark on football history. He counts himself part of the generation that followed them and drew huge inspiration from both.

Several young talents have caught his eye. Chief among them are Lamine Yamal, Estêvão, Arda Güler, Endrick, Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué, all of whom, he insists, have what it takes to build great careers.

On his Paris Saint-Germain years, Mbappé stressed he could have joined any club in Europe but stayed in Paris because he was happy there. He refused, too, to diminish the French side's achievements after they won the Champions League twice since his exit.

His closing message on the Ballon d'Or left little room for doubt. "No one produced a better season than me last year," he said, one of the clearest signals yet of his hunger for football's biggest individual prize.