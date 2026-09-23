Kylian Mbappé has refused to tempt his France teammate Michael Olise away from Bayern Munich, despite the summer rumours linking the winger with a move to Real Madrid.

Plenty of reports this summer touted Real's interest in Olise, particularly after he shone for France at the 2026 World Cup. He ultimately stayed put in Bavaria.





Asked about the speculation surrounding Olise, Mbappé told German newspaper "Bild": "I heard the rumours, but I know this situation well: when I was a player at Paris Saint-Germain, rumours spread all the time."

The Real Madrid forward reckons it would be wrong to nudge Olise towards the exit. The Frenchman still has plenty to prove with the German champions.

He continued, as reported by French outlet "Foot Mercato": "I think it is disrespectful to advise a player to leave. It would be unfair to Bayern, especially since Bayern is a great club where Michael can achieve great things."

Mbappé then heaped praise on his compatriot: "But there is one thing that is certain: every club in the world wishes to sign Michael Olise. He is an exceptional player."

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