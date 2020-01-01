Mbappe makes ‘very large’ donation to charity for those without housing

The 21-year-old PSG forward has given a significant sum towards helping people who are struggling and vulnerable in a difficult time

star Kylian Mbappe has made a ‘very large’ donation to the Abbe Pierre Foundation – a charity that helps people without housing.

As people are told to stay indoors, those without shelter are at a much higher risk of contracting coronavirus and the organisation is particularly keen to keep people safe and provide them with a place to stay.

The World Cup winner’s generous actions will help the foundation provide aid to more people that require support in a turbulent time.

More teams

The charity released a statement on their official website thanking the 21-year-old for his donation: “Concerned about the consequences of the serious health crisis which strikes our country, but also of all the consequences which it can generate on the most fragile people, Kylian Mbappe has just made a very large donation to support the work of the Abbe Pierre Foundation.

“His generosity will make it possible in particular to implement first aid actions, access to water and hygiene for people in very precarious situations, access to food and shelter for homeless people etc.

"The Foundation sends its most sincere thanks to Kylian Mbappe for his generosity and his attention towards people in great precariousness.

Article continues below

“In the context of the current health crisis and beyond the service tickets which are starting to be distributed on the territory, the Abbe Pierre Foundation needs to provide an emergency fund to finance a wide range of actions aimed at homeless people aiming to give them access to water, hygiene and food.”

The superstar forward had been enjoying another fine individual season, with 18 goals and seven assists in just 20 games as he fired PSG to a 12-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand.

In all competitions, the Frenchman had managed 30 goals and 17 assists in only 33 appearances, but his fine form has been put on hold along with the rest of the footballing world as measures are put in place to postpone football in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.