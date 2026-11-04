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FBL-EUR-C1-AEK-REAL MADRIDAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Mbappé leads the way with Yamal included: Valverde breaks into Europe's list of heavy artillery

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
LaLiga
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
Mainz 05
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
K. Mbappe
F. Valverde
L. Yamal
M. Olise
H. Kane
Greece
Spain
Germany
England
France
Uruguay

Valverde handed Real Madrid the win with a last-gasp goal

Federico Valverde just can't stop scoring from distance. Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder struck again on Wednesday night, netting his side's third against AEK Athens in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

His rocket in the 90+2 minute sealed a 3-2 win on the road. It also reaffirmed his standing among the finest long-range finishers across Europe's top five leagues.

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Barcelona's former spokesman: A 13-5 record in titles is suffocating Real Madrid

According to "Sofascore", Valverde features on the list of players who have scored more than 10 goals from outside the box at clubs in Europe's top five leagues over the last three seasons.

Leading the way is his Madrid team-mate Kylian Mbappé on 17, with France compatriot and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise next on 15.

The list was as follows:

  • Kylian Mbappé: 17 goals.
  • Michael Olise: 15 goals.
  • Lamine Yamal: 14 goals.
  • Harry Kane: 12 goals.
  • Hakan Çalhanoğlu: 12 goals.
  • Federico Valverde: 11 goals.

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