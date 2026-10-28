Mbappé is not the first: Özil, the Premier League and the NBA on China's list of enemies

Kylian Mbappé's comments about Chinese leader Mao Zedong have triggered a crisis that lays bare just how deeply European football's finances are tied to the Chinese market. It is a reminder, too, of how readily Beijing can lean on foreign sporting institutions through television broadcasting and commercial sponsorship.

The fallout has reached the Spanish league's broadcasting rights and the French striker's commercial contracts, driving Real Madrid and La Liga to apologise in an effort to contain the damage.

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It all started with a clip from a filmed interview with Mbappé. In it, he discussed a satirical image that superimposed his face onto a Chinese political figure, calling the figure a Chinese dictator.

He never named Mao Zedong. But the image was linked to the former Chinese leader, and that was enough to spark widespread anger across Chinese social media.

Mbappé apologised, expressing his regret for hurting the feelings of people in China and beyond. Real Madrid followed with an official apology to the Chinese people, and La Liga president Javier Tebas moved to contain the crisis. The apologies did not immediately end the dispute.

Several Chinese companies have since cut ties with the player, among them the Mengniu Dairy Group, Shanghai Milkground and Dongpeng Beverage, according to media reports. The move threatens both his advertising revenues and his future in the Chinese market.

Why does everyone fear losing China?

China matters because of broadcasting rights and access to millions of fans, and for the opportunities it offers in sponsorship, advertising and product marketing.

Take La Liga. In August 2026, it announced a deal with the Migu platform, owned by China Mobile, to become the exclusive partner for online broadcasting rights on the Chinese mainland across the four seasons from 2026-2027 to 2029-2030, with all 380 matches available each campaign.

For Real Madrid, the risk runs to merchandise and shirt sales, dwindling commercial sponsorship opportunities, and a hit to the marketing value of its stars.

Mbappé faces the starkest losses of all now that Chinese companies have torn up their contracts with him. French newspaper "Le Monde" put the value of some of the terminated agreements at around 50 million yuan, roughly 6.7 million euros.

Chinese precedents

World sport has seen plenty of similar crises in recent years. The most striking came in the NBA in 2019, when Daryl Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets, posted a message backing the protests in Hong Kong.

China hit back by pulling the league's matches off air. The blackout lasted around 18 months before the NBA returned in March 2022. Morey kept his job despite the commercial fallout, with American reports estimating the losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars, the figures varying by scope and time period.

Mesut Özil set off another storm in December 2019 when he criticised China's treatment of the Muslim Uyghur minority. Chinese television authorities scrubbed the Arsenal and Manchester City match from their schedule in response to the then Arsenal player's comments, while the London club distanced itself, insisting the remarks reflected his personal opinion.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) went head to head with China in 2021, after the Chinese player Peng Shuai vanished from public view following her accusation that a senior Chinese official had sexually assaulted her.

That December, the association suspended all its tournaments in China and Hong Kong, demanding a guarantee of the player's safety and a transparent investigation. The financial risks were severe: China had hosted nine of the association's tournaments in the 2019 season, among them the season-ending championship.

"Reuters" reported that the decision could cost the association hundreds of millions of dollars. The boycott fell short, though. In April 2023, the WTA resumed its tournaments in China after around 16 months, admitting the standoff had piled significant costs on players and tournaments while delivering too little progress on its original demands.

Chinese broadcasters struck again in March 2022, blocking Premier League matches during a round marked by shows of solidarity with Ukraine, including armbands in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The pattern is clear. China wields the boycott freely in sport, trading on its vast economic clout and a huge market that clubs, players and tournament organisers can ill afford to lose.



