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FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-FRAAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Mbappé falls short against the dominance of Yamal and Haaland in the race for the most expensive

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester City
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
E. Haaland
J. Bellingham

Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland remain the world's most valuable players, with the Barcelona star and Manchester City striker both holding a market value of 220 million euros.

According to Sport, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé sits third at 200 million euros.

Transfermarkt refreshed its player valuations on Monday, but the top three saw no change.

Yamal has made a blistering start to the season, scoring 8 goals and setting up 6 more in 8 matches for Barcelona, with another 4 goals and an assist in 3 games for Spain.

That kind of form keeps him firmly at the summit alongside Haaland, who has netted 7 goals in 7 appearances for Manchester City.

The pair made history a few months ago. They became the first players ever to break the 200 million euro barrier.

Michael Olise climbs into fourth, his value rising from 170 to 180 million euros. The jump widens his lead over Jude Bellingham on 160 million euros and Pedri on 150 million euros.

Sixth-placed Pedri ranks as Barcelona's second most valuable player.

João Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha share seventh at 140 million euros apiece.

Vinícius Júnior, meanwhile, has seen his value slip by 10 million euros, from 140 to 130 million. He still clings to tenth on the list of the world's most valuable players.

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