Mbappe explains Real Madrid snub in 2014 as talk of Blancos switch resurfaces

The World Cup winner is yet to commit to a new contract at PSG, meaning that he is back on the recruitment radar of La Liga giants

Kylian Mbappe is back on the radar of Real Madrid , as he delays a decision on signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, but the World Cup-winning forward has snubbed the Blancos before.

He headed to Parc des Princes in 2017 after sparking talk of interest from Spain, while three years earlier he opted to remain in the youth system at Monaco despite taking in a trip to Santiago Bernabeu.

Real were eager to buy into his potential at that stage, and put a visit in place that included meetings with Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, but the French forward preferred to remain in his homeland.

What has been said?

Explaining why he turned down La Liga giants, Mbappe has told L'Obs : "My parents wanted me to start my career in France, to be educated in France.

"To play football, but also to continue my education. To go to Spain, even if it was with Zidane, it was another country, another culture..."

Mbappe's journey to the top

Staying in France proved to be a shrewd call by the Mbappe family, with an exciting 22-year-old now very much at the top of his game.

He has had to learn quickly how to deal with expectation, with big things expected of him ever since he burst onto a senior stage at Monaco and helped to secure a Ligue 1 title.

"At the beginning it was hard to carry that weight, because I was so young," Mbappe said of operating under the brightest of spotlights.

"I was an 18-to-19-year-old who loved to do 18-to-19-year-old things. But, on the pitch, I was asked to be an adult.

"When you want to get to the top, there is no room for immature people, no room for children. It's an adult world and you have to be ready for it."

What next for Mbappe?

With his current deal due to expire in 2022 , the next transfer window is shaping up to be a big one.

Mbappe is reluctant to be drawn on what his immediate future will hold, as he generates talk of interest from leading sides across Europe, but does admit to having big ambition.

Article continues below

He added, having struck 132 goals through 171 appearances for PSG: "I always want to set myself challenges, because that allows you not to relax.

"Being on the pitch feeds me, it's how I recharge. Thanks to that, I have the energy to face the other aspects of football."

Further reading