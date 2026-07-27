Mbappé cuts short his holiday with a lengthy message: we do not always choose how the story ends

Kylian Mbappé has broken his silence after France crashed out of the 2026 World Cup finals. The Real Madrid star addressed a moving message to French fans, insisting that pride in the performance outweighs the disappointment of falling short of the title.

The France captain thanked the supporters who backed his side throughout the tournament in a message published by numerous outlets on Monday. "Thank you," he wrote. "A month full of emotions, in which we pushed the limits of our abilities. A month of pride in wearing the colours of France, filled with the passion that drives us on the pitch and drives you too in front of the screen and in the stands."

Currently on holiday and awaiting his return to training under Portuguese coach José Mourinho, Mbappé did not shy away from the pain. "We did not win a collective title, and that is painful and will remain so for some time, I will not lie to you about that," he added. "Perhaps we owed you a better ending, but we do not always choose how the story ends; rather we choose what we put into it, and we give everything we can."

Crowned the tournament's top scorer, the 27-year-old handed the credit to those around him. The individual award "belongs to the team as much as it belongs to me," he stressed. "Without their hard work, their movement, their passes, and without the team spirit that carried us from the first match to the last, I would not have been able to score all these goals."

Leading France at his third World Cup filled him with pride. "Since I was young, I dreamed of playing in the World Cup even just once," he said. "I played in 3 editions, won one, and this year I had the honour of playing as captain. I will never forget that."

Special thanks went to the fans who "stayed up late, sometimes until midnight depending on the time differences, to watch us play on the other side of the world." He added: "You found yourselves at home, in cafés, with your families or friends, all across France and beyond. Others were present with us in the stadiums, carrying flags on their shoulders."

"Children with shining eyes, men and women from all backgrounds and generations, united by one joy: the joy of taking part," he continued. "This is the power of this sport. And you never let us down, even in the hardest moments, even when we were least deserving of it."

Head coach Didier Deschamps and his backroom team also drew his gratitude. "Thank you to him and to all his staff: the physiotherapists, the chefs, the coaches, the drivers, all these people whom no one sees, and without whom none of this would have been possible."

To close, Mbappé reflected on the game itself. Football "remains a game we take seriously, a game we work on all our lives to try to master, yet it is still a game with its simple rules that have not changed since we started playing: the ball, the goal, and the desire to score."

The Real Madrid star ended on an optimistic note. "The World Cup tournament is over, but the story goes on," he said. "There will be other matches, other summer or winter evenings, in which we will all find ourselves once again in front of this same game, with the same inexhaustible desire. We are not finished playing together. Thank you for everything."