Mbappe and Neymar relationship is key for PSG - Tuchel

The Parisians boss admits the club's fortunes this season rely heavily on their two stars thriving off each other

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is hoping Kylian Mbappe and Neymar can forge a deadly partnership this season as the club looks to get its campaign back on track.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tuchel confirmed both Mbappe and loanee Mauro Icardi are available again after recent injuries.

The PSG boss is all too aware that if Mbappe and Neymar can combine consistently, the reigning champions will take some stopping.

"The relationship between the two is the key for us, they can bring us a lot of possibilities," Tuchel said.

"Mbappe has been hurt for weeks, we have to be patient, and tomorrow it's impossible for Kylian to play 90 minutes.

"We have to adapt to the situation and the opponent. Tomorrow, we will be able to play Mbappe and Icardi."



Wednesday's 2-0 loss to was PSG's first home defeat in Ligue 1 since May 2018 - before Tuchel took charge.

The loss leaves the Parisians clinging to top spot, only ahead of Angers on goal difference, with Tuchel eager for his side to set things right on Saturday against .

"It's a good thing to play quickly after the loss," Tuchel said.

"It's always hard to find a good mood after a setback - it's the challenge tomorrow against a good team from Bordeaux, to start winning again.

"It was a lack of intensity. It was a surprise for me because I made some changes to have intensity.

"I hate to lose, it was super hard. We can do better and we'll improve."

After a summer of transfer drama, Neymar has attempted to put off-field drama behind him by scoring the winning goal in consecutive games upon his PSG return.

Unable to secure a return to , the Brazilian recently admitted he's made mistakes but is eager to right any wrongs.

“I messed up several times and recovering all the confidence I had has a high price, but I think it’s normal for human beings to fail, it’s part of life and due to these errors you grow and learn," Neymar told The Mirror.