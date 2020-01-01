Mazingiza: South African confirmed Yanga SC CEO hours after Simba SC exit

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already accepted his resignation and they have asked the administrator to do an official handover

Senzo Mazingiza is the new Yanga SC Chief Executive Officer just hours after resigning from the same post at Mainland League champions Simba SC.

The South African has been spotted signing contract papers with the 27-time league champions Wananchi. The administrator is seen as the man who can help the Jangwani-based side move forward after struggles domestically and abroad.

Mazingiza has reportedly penned a two-year deal with Yanga with an option of extending it if he meets the set targets.

More teams

Earlier on, Wananchi's communication officer took to Twitter to 'welcome' the new CEO after announcing his resignation.

The official retweeted Mazingiza's Tweet with a caption, 'Hope to see you soon.'

Hope to see you soon.🙏 https://t.co/ndeCQMeYBI — AntonioNugaz (@ANugaz) August 9, 2020

The league champions have since reacted to the former CEO's exit, stating he should now be ready for an official handover.

"Simba has received with concern the decision of Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza to resign with immediate effect," the statement from Simba obtained by Goal stated.

"On behalf of the club, we are writing to inform the public that the club shall not be responsible for any ongoing communications and deals with the said individual.

"The Board of Simba has summoned him to address the pending concerns and to conduct a professional handover as soon as possible.”

The statement continued: "On behalf of the Board of Simba, we thank you all for your patience as we wait to announce the interim CEO in the coming days."

Simba's head of directors Mohammed Dewji urged the fans to be calm and that the club is bigger than an individual.

"We have come from far and the journey continues," Dewji said as tweeted by Simba.

"We have been through a lot and all I am asking is for you to be calm. Simba is bigger than any individual.

“Tumetoka mbali na bado safari inaendelea; tumepita mengi Wanasimba wenzangu. Nawaomba Wanasimba wote mtulie. SIMBA SC ni kubwa kuliko mtu mmoja. Sisi viongozi tunawatumikia usiku na mchana bila kujali maslahi ya mtu binafsi bali SIMBA. Kazi inaendelea, tuko IMARA! 🦁”- @moodewji pic.twitter.com/bDXr5DJNsD — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 9, 2020

"As leaders, we keep serving you day and night without focusing on an individual. Work will continue, we are strong."

Mazingiza joined the 21-time league champions in September 2019.

The South African football administrator replaced Crescentius Magori at the Tanzanian football powerhouse. Mazingiza is an experienced administrator having worked for between 2011 and 2013.

The former Platinum Stars general manager was in charge of the Buccaneers' administration as the club clinched the 2011/12 title.

Article continues below

He left the Soweto giants for now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2013 where he also enjoyed success.

Dikwena clinched the MTN 8 and Telkom Knockout Cup before Mazingiza left the club in September 2017. Prior to joining Pirates, Mazingiza worked at Bay United and the University of Pretoria.