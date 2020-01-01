Mazingiza: Simba SC accept resignation and calls for quick handover

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have responded to the decision by the South African administrator to resign as club CEO

Simba SC have accepted the abrupt resignation of Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza as the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mazingiza shocked the Wekundu wa Msimbazi giants after he threw in the towel without giving reasons in a message he posted on his social media pages on Sunday.

The statement which came just five days after he guided Simba to a treble in stated: “A special thank you message to Simba SC leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club.

“I, regrettably, have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved.

“[Thank you so much Simba].”

Simba have now issued a statement saying they have no problem with the exit of Mazingiza and have asked him to hand over all the belongings of the club with immediate effect.

“Simba has received with concern the decision of Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza to resign with immediate effect,” the statement from Simba obtained by Goal stated.

“On behalf of the club, we are writing to inform the public that the club shall not be responsible for any ongoing communications and deals with the said individual.

“The Board of Simba has summoned him to address the pending concerns and to conduct a professional handover as soon as possible.”

The statement continued: “On behalf of the Board of Simba, we thank you all for your patience as we wait to announce the interim CEO in the coming days.”

Mazingiza joined the 21-time league champions in September 2019.

The South African football administrator replaced Crescentius Magori at the Tanzanian football powerhouse. Mazingiza is an experienced football administrator having worked for between 2011 and 2013.

The former Platinum Stars general manager was in charge of the Buccaneers' administration as the club clinched the 2011/12 title.

He left the Soweto giants for now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2013 where he also enjoyed success.

Dikwena clinched the MTN 8 and Telkom Knockout Cup before Mazingiza left the club in September 2017. Prior to joining Pirates, Mazingiza worked at Bay United and the University of Pretoria.

During his reign, Simba failed to go past the initial stage of the Caf as opposed to the previous season when they went all the way to the quarter-finals of the competition.

They turned their focus to domestic football where they started by winning the Community Shield by defeating former winners Azam FC 4-2.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi went on to clinch their third Tanzania Mainland League title in as many seasons with six games to spare.

In this period, they also qualified for the FA Cup final where they defeated Namungo 2-1 to win their third trophy of the season.

John Bocco and Clatous Chama were on target for Simba with Charles Manyama scoring a consolation for Namungo.

Simba will represent Tanzania in the Caf Champions League next season.