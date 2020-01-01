Mazingiza: Former Simba SC CEO confirmed at Yanga SC

The South African left Wekundu w Msimbazi on August 9 to Wananchi, but nothing had been communicated to the public

Mainland League giants Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) have confirmed Senzo Mbatha Mazingiza as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The experienced South African signed for the 27-time league champions from bitter rivals Simba SC on August 9, but nothing had been officially communicated. However, the Jangwani Street-based side has now made it official the administrator is part of their team.

"Welcome Senzo Mbatha [Mazingiza]," Yanga posted on their official Facebook page on Thursday, August 20.

More teams

His main task will be to help Timu ya Wananchi be competitive both on and off the pitch owing to his vast experience.

Mazingiza's exit from Wekundu wa Msimbazi was marred with controversy, especially after he has announced his exit on Twitter.

"A special thank you message to the Simba SC leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club," Mazingiza tweeted.

"I, regrettably, have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved.

"[Thank you so much Simba]."

A special thank you message to @SimbaSCTanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time , a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba. — Senzo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@SMbatha_Senzo) August 9, 2020

The move did not go down well with Simba official Crescentius Magori who stated it was unprofessional for the former club's CEO to leave without notice despite misunderstandings in the top management.

"There were some misunderstandings between the Board and [Senzo], regardless, we had gone for a foreigner because we believed he can bring changes in the team," Magori told Wasafi FM.

"I was surprised by the way he left; as per laid down procedures, Senzo was required to first hand in a notice and not post online. I am hurt that he joined our bitter rivals Yanga SC, two hours after announcing he has left."

The official went on to urge Mazingiza to hand over officially, including all the club property in his possession.

Article continues below

"We do not know where [Senzo] is, we cannot get him on his cellphone," Magori continued.

"He has some documents belonging to the club and should hand in that before he leaves to start a new life elsewhere. He should also return the club vehicle, it is all we are asking from him.

"Maybe, [Yanga] are offering him a better deal and maybe he has seen a challenge there as compared to [Simba]."