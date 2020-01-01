Mazingisa impressed with Simba SC's development on and off pitch

The administrator believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi are not far off when compared to elite African teams

Simba SC CEO Senzo Mazingisa believes the club is on the right path and will soon be competing with the best in the continent.

The former administrative official took over at the East Africa side in September last year, replacing Crescentius Magori. The administrator is happy with the strides Wekundu wa Msimbazi have made and the support they enjoy.

From a popularity and support point of view, Simba is a well-supported club in the region," Mazingisa told KickOff.

More teams

"In terms of infrastructure, Simba is not far off. We have our own training site, MoSimba Arena, with both an artificial and natural pitch. Simba also has a training campsite, which is of a high level.

"Simba also has nine registered foreign players, which means we are competing well in the transfer market. However, in terms of monetary value, Simba can't be compared to Pirates and Chiefs. Simba has a lot to learn from the two South African teams."

The South African has also revealed how life in is, for him, considering the fact that he is a foreigner.

"Life here has been alright in general. The people are good and the country is relatively good. It adheres to an adequate social infrastructure to live."

Mazingisa has also revealed Tanzania Mainland League teams are struggling tactically and are not yet close to the South African game.

"Most teams play from the back and enjoy a passing game. It becomes difficult for teams to switch to plan B in a game so that may be a sign of tactical challenges," he added.

Article continues below

"The pace is not consistent. Only when the three big teams are playing will you see a change in pace and intensity. South African football is superior but Tanzanian football is not that far off as well."

Before the top-tier took a break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Msimbazi-based side was top of the table with 71 points from 28 matches. Azam FC were placed second with 54 points, three more than third-placed Yanga SC who have won the league a record 27 times.

It is not yet clear when the league will resume.