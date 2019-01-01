Mayo's concerned Kaizer Chiefs have not signed as many players as Orlando Pirates

The retired defender talks to Goal about Amakhosi's Carling Black Label Cup line-up and compares the team's transfers to the Buccaneers

Former defender Patrick Mayo has expressed his concerns with the team selection especially looking at Amakhosis’s defence ahead of the Carling Black Label Cup match.

The Soweto giants are set to face off against old rivals on Saturday afternoon at FNB Stadium.

“The defence is my area of concern for Chiefs because it would be good to have a naturally left-footed player at number three,” Mayo told Goal.

The defence will be manned by right-back Ramahlwe Mphahlele, then Lorenzo Gordinho and Erick Mathoho in the centre while Daniel Cardoso will play on the left-hand side.

“I am worried because having Cardoso who can’t use his left very well, I think every time he has the ball, he will have to cut inside – I am not comfortable at all,” he expressed.

“However, let’s just hope Pirates will not capitalize on that because that might be one of the reasons how Pirates can look to exploit us. On top of that, we need to also understand that players are selected by the fans – so it’s their opportunity now,” stated the legend.

“I expected to see a naturally left-footed player in that role or at least someone that can use both feet. However, maybe the supporters who voted will now see this concern and possibly make a change in the first-half should Cardoso struggle,” noted Mayo.

With George Maluleka and Siphelele Ntshangase set to be deployed in the heart of the midfield, the former Amakhosi star expressed confidence in the selection of this pairing.

In addition, he stated many are anticipating a good display by Zambian international Lazarous Kambole who will partner Bernard Parker up front on his debut.

“I think we are sorted in the midfield and these are two solid players. I am sure everybody wants to see Kambole. We are happy to see him starting and he said he wants to write his history and I wouldn’t be surprised if he scores,” he continued.

“There’s one thing about foreign players that come from Zambia, they never disappoint or let Chiefs down. I mean you can also look at other clubs, I expect him to fit in like a hand in a glove,” he reacted.

“The only little concern for me is to see the partnership working out with Parker. I believe Parker will guide him using his experience and I’d like to see the understanding on Saturday,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.

On what he expects from the Buccaneers, the Port Elizabeth-based legend explained coach Milutin Sredjevic’s men are set to continue where they left off next season.

“I think Pirates mean business because you can see their signings. The mere fact they signed more close to 10 players means they are serious about challenging for trophies,” he added.

“Pirates want to compete in the Caf , the league and in all the other trophies, but my team has only signed four players,” lamented Mayo.

“I think we still need to beef up as Chiefs. It will be difficult for Chiefs to rely on the arrival of four players when we want to challenge for trophies and the league,” said the former Mthatha Bucks star.

The 46-year-old legend echoed coach Ernst Middendorp’s sentiments that they are keeping their eyes wide open regarding what is happening in the transfer market, thus not ruling out the possibility of signing more players.

“The league sponsors have increased the winner's cheque and I would have loved to see Chiefs bringing in more quality players to show that they want to be the first team to win the R15 million,” expressed the 46-year-old.

“I think Pirates will want to continue where they left off last season and I honestly expect a great game because this is a derby at the end of the day,” he added.

“All in all, I expect a good game, a great occasion and we want to see how the teams will play coming from the break. Let’s hope for the best and because it’s a derby, Chiefs can rise to the occasion,” he concluded.