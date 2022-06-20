Mayo warns Mashego against Kaizer Chiefs move: ‘Why go to a team not playing in Champions League?'

Although the attacker is aware that players are always looking for huge salaries when moving, he says money is not everything

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo has explained why his club and Bafana Bafana teammate Terrence Mashego should not consider a move to Kaizer Chiefs.

After finishing fifth, the Glamour Boys will not be taking part in the Caf Champions League and that is one of the reasons why Mayo wants Mashego to not entertain a move to Naturena.

"Why would you go to a team that will not be playing Champions League football? It's not possible," Mayo told KickOff.

"The reason players leave smaller clubs for the big three is because they want to play continental football. Yes, you can consider earning a better salary, but you must know that money is not everything."

The 23-year-old also advised Mashego to look at recent signings by the Soweto side before making up his mind.

"My advice to Mashego would be, he knows what's best for him, look at what happened to players who went to Chiefs last season, and they didn't deliver," he added.

"Putting on that Kaizer Chiefs jersey is pressure on its own."

To Mayo, the best consideration when one wants a move is to find out whether there is a probability of getting enough playtime instead of chasing money.

To emphasise why chasing money should not be a priority, Mayo gave the example of Teboho Mokoena, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January.

The 25-year-old joined Masandawana after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal with an option of an additional year at Chloorkop, but ended up struggling for regular time at the Premier Soccer League champions.

"For example, you can go to Mamelodi Sundowns and triple your salary, but the big question is, are you going to get game time there?" he asked. "For example, whoever thought a quality player like Teboho Mokoena would sit in the stands?

"As players, we have to understand that you need happiness first. Instead of just chasing after money, a player improves through playing.

"There was a time where Chiefs were relying on this boy, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, when they couldn't sign players. Look at him now, is he getting game time? No.

"For example, I'm happy with my team, I wouldn't get the recognition of being selected for the national team if I was not playing."

Mayo and his teammates will be Champions League contestants in the upcoming season after finishing second to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Our focus for next season is on the Champions League, and no player would tell you he doesn't want to play Champions League football," he concluded.

Apart from Mashego, Swallows midfielder Dillon Solomons and Tiklas Thutlwa of Black Leopards have been linked with moves to Amakhosi ahead of the 2022/23 season.