Mayo shows Kaizer Chiefs' strikers how it's done as Cape Town City humble Soweto giants

Khanyisa Mayo scored the lone goal as Cape Town City silenced Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL game staged at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chiefs hosted City

Mayo scored the only goal of the match

It's Amakhosi's fourth league loss

TELL ME MORE: Injury to Brandon Petersen meant Itumeleng Khune got his second Premier Soccer League start this season while new signing Sibongiseni Mthethwa was also handed his maiden starting berth.

Chiefs had a lion's share of possession in the first half, with Ashley du Preez, Christian Saile and Pule Mmodi getting decent chances.

The Citizens finished the first half strongly with Mayo coming the closest but his glancing header missed the target by inches.

Article continues below

After the break, City showed improvement on the ball and were rewarded 13 minutes after the restart. Darwin Gonzalez did the donkey work on the left before crossing the ball to unmarked Mayo who had no problem beating Khune.

In the 71st minute, an inch-perfect free-kick was delivered into City's danger zone; Njabulo Ngcobo got it really well, but his header was met with an equally good save by goalkeeper Darren Keet.

OUR MVP: Mayo, who was attracted interest from Chiefs last winter, takes the prize owing to his impact on the Tuesday night game; he was a problem for Amakhosi defenders and ended up scoring the winning goal.

ALL EYES ON: It will be another torrid week for coach Molefi Ntseki who has not had the best of relationships with the fans owing to the club's inconsistencies.

Blowing hot and cold is not what was expected from the Soweto giants after the signings they made.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi have now lost four out of their last five PSL games against the Citizens. The defeat was the Glamour Boys' fourth this season from the nine league matches they have played, managing to get just three wins.

Based on Amakhosi's recent exploits, catching leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are on 24 points, having played a game less, is almost an impossible task despite the league being so young.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: With the international break coming up, Chiefs have extra days to work on their chemistry and combinations to ensure they deliver.

Missing out on the PSL might not hurt badly if the Glamour Boys can get either the League Cup or the Nedbank Cup.

Whether Ntseki will given more time is also interesting considering the fact that he has been given almost all the players he wanted in the transfer window.