Mayo hopes Kaizer Chiefs will sign Monare, Hlanti and Hlatshwayo from Bidvest Wits

Former striker Patrick Mayo believes the Soweto giants can succeed with defender Sifiso Hlanti's experience.

The retired striker also hopes the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders can do well with a defender like Thulani Hlatshwayo as they look to fill the void left by former defender Tefu Mashamiate.

With the Clever Boys set to part ways with a number of players following the sale of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), Mayo wants to see coach Ernst Middendorp signing Thabang Monare to replace George Maluleka who is bound for .

“I think they need an experienced defender like Hlanti because Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is a young boy. Hlanti is playing for the national team and Siphosakhe can learn from Hlanti,” Mayo told Goal.

“Hlanti has the experience and ever since they parted ways with Tsepo [Masilela], Chiefs never had a good and experienced left-back.

“I think it’s time they capitalize on this opportunity and sign Hlanti because I hear that some of the players don’t want to go to Venda as the club is sold.”

On Monare, the Mthatha Bush Bucks legend explains the Naturena-based side will need someone that will occupy Maluleka’s central spot.

“I think it’s also time they sign a player like Monare because ever since Yeye [Reneilwe Letsholonyane] left the club, I don’t think they have replaced him,” he added.

“Monare is a good ball player and he can do well for Chiefs. He is a great, talented player. That boy can open up the defenders and create chances for Chiefs. What I like about him is that he is very disciplined. He lives a clean life and he was developed by Jomo Cosmos.

“I also think Chiefs must push to sign Thulani. We lost Mashamaite and we need someone to support Tower [Erick Mathoho]. Yes, we have [Daniel] Cardoso and Mathoho but he needs an experienced defender to do well and ensure we are astable at the back.

“We have a good goalkeeper in Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi but we would really be good if we have Hlanti and a good right-back. Having Thulani [Hlatshwayo] will definitely boost Chiefs.”