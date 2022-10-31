Mayo convinced Kaizer Chiefs would have fired Zwane had he lost to Orlando Pirates in Soweto Derby

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mayo believes Amakhosi’s victory over Orlando Pirates saved Arthur Zwane’s job.

Mayo believes Zwane's job was on the line prior to Soweto Derby

He explains how his former teammate outclassed Riveiro

Chiefs legend Mayo backs Zwane

WHAT HAPPENED? Yusuf Maart’s outrageous goal helped Chiefs edge Pirates 1-0 at FNB Stadium last Saturday to claim the Soweto derby bragging rights. With the Naturena-based side going into the derby on the backdrop of a three-match winless streak, there was pressure on Zwane and his men to turn things around. Mayo says the win saved Zwane’s head as he explains how he thinks his former teammate outsmarted Pirates by starting Dillon Solomons to nullify Monnapule Saleng who was in top form going into the derby.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m happy for Arthur because if he lost Saturday's game he would have been fired today,” Mayo told KickOff.

“I'm happy for him because he has won his first derby as a coach. He must remain calm though, and not let the win go to his head. It was the first time I witnessed Arthur celebrating his team's goal. That means the goal brought relief to him. The team that he started with against Pirates on Saturday, he must build on it.

“Starting with Dillon Solomons that was a very good, good decision. Saleng was nowhere to be seen on Saturday because of that boy. That boy defended very well each time Saleng was in possession of the ball. That's what killed Pirates' strongest side.

“You could tell Arthur studied the Sundowns game very well [Pirates beat Sundowns 3-0 in MTN8 Cup semi-final]. Arthur's instructions to Solomons were very clear, to stick to Saleng. So in other words, Arthur's plan against Pirates worked very well on Saturday.

"You don't want to be defensive in a Soweto derby. Chiefs attacked Pirates from the first whistle. Even after scoring that goal, Chiefs didn't stop attacking. If you defend against a team like Pirates, you are inviting pressure. Pirates will attack you.

"Arthur took the game to Pirates, Solomons suffered a cramp, he took him out and put in Reeve Flosler, who continued where Solomons left. When Frosler came in, Saleng was already finished. Solomons had drained all his energy. That's how Arthur beat Riveiro."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs rose to the occasion after weeks of negative talk around them following their difficult patch. They chose the biggest stage to pick themselves up. More importantly, Amakhosi avoided drifting further apart from log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? In the upcoming days, Amakhosi will have a free weekend before returning to action on November 12 back to another Soweto Derby showdown. They will meet Pirates again but this time in the Carling Cup semi-finals.