'Maybe the ref has different eyes' - Orlando Pirates boss Ncikazi reacts to Nyauza red

The Buccaneers took a point as they spent the better part of the game a man short in their 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch on Saturday

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Mandla Ncikazi feels referee Thando Ndzandzeka might have made a wrong call when he red-carded Ntsikelelo Nyauza during Saturday’s Premier Soccer League 2-2 draw against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium.

The Orlando Pirates defender, who was playing as a right-back, was sent off in the 41st minute when the scoreline was 1-1. Nyauza appeared to have elbowed Ashley Du Preez before stomping on the Stellenbosch attacker inside the penalty box.

“With Nyauza, I’m not sure, I haven’t seen the incident from where I was sitting. I’m not sure whether the red card was given for the elbow or for the stomping. If it was for the second, I don’t think it was deliberate,” said Ncikazi as per iDiskiTimes.

“Maybe if he says it’s for the first one, then I’ll understand if it was the second, he was trying to put his foot down. I’m saying it as a Pirates coach, maybe the referee has got different eyes.”

While Pirates struggled upfront, Ncikazi has picked up some positives from the performance, and feels Deon Hotto was their best man on the pitch.

The Namibian was being played as a forward operating from the left side of Pirates’ attack.

“I think Hotto for me was my Man of the Match, I’m not even sure who was the [official] Man of the Match, but today he performed above expectations,” Ncikazi said. "[It was] a great professional performance.

"Hotto gives us a different dimension but again the club is unfortunately in a position where we got lots of injuries to our main players. The depth and the wisdom of our team in having such a big pool of players allowed us to have these multi-functional players, where you play Hotto as a striker in the previous match, you can play him wide, depending on the formation, you can play him as a left-back.

“Today, the plan was that Hotto must give us that width but from deep and it was working well until that unfortunate incident of the red card.”

Saturday’s match saw Goodman Mosele, signed from Baroka FC, making his PSL debut for Pirates.

“Mosele top,” said Ncikazi. "For a player coming from another club and getting into the starting line-up, not only the goal, the performance and the ability to attach into our tactical discipline and getting Man of the Match, for me I’m very proud of him.

"There is still more on him once he understands but he is a very good player and I’m happy he performed the way he performed today.”

Ncikazi was in charge of Pirates together with Fadlu Davids following the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer on Monday.