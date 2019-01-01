Maybe Orlando Pirates will win the PSL title - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year expects Chiefs and Wits to rival Sundowns for the most coveted trophy in the country

head coach Pitso Mosimane is unsure whether will challenge for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title this season.

The two Gauteng giants have become perennial PSL title contenders in the last few campaigns with Sundowns going on to clinch it twice, while Pirates finished as runners-up on both occasions.

Meanwhile, have made a great start to the 2019/20 season as they are sitting at the top of the league standings, while 2016/17 league champions have also started very well and they are placed second on the log.

Mosimane expects Chiefs and Wits to compete with third-placed Sundowns for the most coveted trophy in the country this season.

"[Chiefs coach Ernst] Middendorp says he's winning the league, why not? [Wits coach]Gavin Hunt says he's winning the league. He said it openly," Mosimane told the media.

FC stunned the country last season when they defeated a much-fancied Pirates side to clinch their maiden major trophy, Telkom Knockout Cup in the final.

Bakgaga head coach Wedson Nyirenda has since been mandated to win the PSL title by the club's management.

"Even Baroka said they are winning it. We want to win it also," Mosimane added.

Pirates came into the current campaign as one of the favourites to win the league trophy, but the Bucs ship has been destabilised by the sudden departure of Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The Buccaneers are now under the guidance of Rulani Mokwena and the team is enduring a six-match winless run across all competitions at the moment.

"Pirates haven't said they want to win it. Until they say they want to win it, maybe they will win it," Mosimane added.

Mosimane's former assistant at Sundowns, Mokwena remains hopeful he will steer Pirates in the right direction after the upcoming Fifa international break