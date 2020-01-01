Maybe Orlando Pirates thought it would be easy - Zinnbauer

The 49-year-old tactician reflected on Bucs' performance after they let a lead slip against Siwelele

head coach Josef Zinnbauer was left to rue his side's second-half display following their draw with Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers started 2020 with a 1-1 draw with a resilient Phunya Sele Sele side in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match.

Celtic playmaker Siphelele Luthuli's late stunning goal cancelled out Pirates striker Frank Mhango's opening goal in a match which was played at Dr Molemela Stadium.

"I think the first-half was good, we had the combination that we make in the training session, we can see this but the second-half was not so good for us," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"I think we had the control of the game yet the opponent is coming, they make always a little more than me [us]."

The German tactician felt that his charges took their foot off the pedal in the second half and allowed Celtic to dominate the match

"Maybe we thought in the first-half it was too easy for us and then you don't come back with the confidence and say, 'OK, it's easy' but it's not easy," he said.

However, Zinnbauer is hopeful the Buccaneers will get better with time as they failed to record their second successive league win.

"You see it was a very good second-half from the opponent but we'll work, it's a process and we'll come back and be better," he added.

"It's a process, we had a little more than two weeks, we work together and we see many things making the sessions but for me, it's not 100 percent.

"We'll have time, we have to work and improve the team."

Pirates will be away to in their next league match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.