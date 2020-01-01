Maybe my style wasn't suitable to Komphela at Kaizer Chiefs - Buchanan

The playmaker is open to reuniting with Ntseki at Bafana Bafana having worked with the tactician at Celtic

midfielder Keagan Buchanan has reflected on his time with .

The 28-year-old player was on the books of Amakhosi between 2016 and 2018, but he couldn’t make the grade in his stint with the club.

Buchanan has explained his style of play did not suit Steve Komphela, who served as Chiefs coach between 2015 and 2018.



“The way the team is playing, my strengths come out more in this set-up with coach Eric Tinkler. Maybe at the time (at Chiefs) my style wasn’t suitable to coach Steve Komphela for what he wanted," Buchanan said, as reported in IOL.

"You need to respect that. I got around 52 tweets, why didn’t you do this at Chiefs and obviously I don’t respond. Situations are different and coaches are different."

The former Bloemfontein midfielder has been in top form for the Team of Choice this season, but he is not thinking of breaking into the Bafana Bafana squad at the moment.



“Every player obviously wants to play for the national team but for me, my first goal is to stay on the field. I’m happy that I’m able to train and play. I’m happy that I’m able to contribute," he added.



"With regards to Bafana, I won’t say it is on my mind. It is all up to the coach to make the call. I obviously do aspire to play for the national team. Only the coach (Molefi Ntseki) can know if I can contribute to the team.

"I want to stay consistent and if you are consistent, you will get rewarded. I’m just focusing on the team. Anything else that comes my way will be the cherry on the top. I know coach Molefi, I’ve worked with him at Celtic."

Bafana are set to take on Sao Tome and Principe next month in back to back 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.