Maybe Kaizer Chiefs would look for a striker - Zwane hints at January transfer priorities

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Themba Zwane says they could move in for a striker during the January player transfer window.

Premier Soccer League clubs can start signing new players in less than 10 days' time.

After bringing in nine new players at Naturena before the start of the current season, Zwane says they might rope in another forward.

“If we are to beef up as a club, I think we would maybe look for a striker, but at the moment I don't think we are looking,” Zwane told the media.

“We have a lot of players and we can maybe even go to the development team because we have boys who are promising.”

Upfront, Chiefs already have Khama Billiat who has rejuvenated himself following the arrival of Keagan Dolly.

They also have Leonardo Castro, and Lazarous Kambole who has been struggling for game time.

Another striker is Samir Nurkovic who is currently injured but could be available at the start of the new year.

While Zwane has hinted at moving in for a striker, he says they have enough cover at the back as well as in the middle of the park.

“Daniel Cardoso, Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, even when Tower [Eric Mathoho] is not there, we have tall players, [Phathutshedzo] Nange is tall,” said Zwane.

“Going forward, as a team I don't think we will need defenders. We are covered. Njabulo Ngcobo did quite well too [against Maritzburg United]. He was not bad considering he was out for some time. It was key for us to give him a run and he did well, but he started cramping and we had to substitute him.”

Article continues below

Chiefs are now going for the PSL one-month break on a high after beating Maritzburg United 2-0 on Wednesday.

They resume their league campaign with a trip to Cape Town City on February 15.

But there will be the DSTV Compact Cup in January and it is yet to be seen which players will be voted for by the fans to play.