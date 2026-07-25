Asked about the fresh start for the Germany team under the new head coach Jürgen Klopp, Karius told WAZ: "I don’t know what he is planning. But I’m now playing in the Bundesliga with Schalke – the conditions are not bad. If I produce top performances, maybe I can become a candidate." He will "give everything for Schalke – then we’ll see what comes", said the 33-year-old.

Klopp already knows exactly what Karius can offer. The newly appointed Germany coach signed the keeper for Liverpool from Mainz 05 in 2016 and, for a spell, made him his No 1 at Anfield. That chapter came to a brutal end in the 2018 Champions League final, which Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid. Karius, who suffered a concussion during the match, was at fault for two of the goals Liverpool conceded. He has now revealed that the aftermath sent him into a deep mental hole.

"Up to that point, my career had only been going steeply upwards, then I suddenly crashed spectacularly - right to the very bottom," said Karius. "In that phase I felt that nobody would understand me. I no longer wanted to train, I no longer wanted to play," and, at just 25 at the time, he even thought about retiring early. He never played for Liverpool again after the lost Champions League final. Loan spells at Besiktas (2018 to 2020) and Union Berlin (2020/21) followed before the Reds did not offer him a new contract in 2022 and he left for good.

Could he make it into the Germany team? Loris Karius rediscovered his old strength at Schalke

Following two years at Newcastle United and half a year without a club, Karius joined Schalke at the start of 2025 and finally got his career back on track there. Last season, the former Germany youth international played a major role in S04’s promotion and now wants to help Royal Blue re-establish themselves in the Bundesliga. "I can well imagine ending my career here. At the moment I’m not thinking about anything else," he stressed, underlining how comfortable he feels at Schalke.

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Speaking at his inaugural press conference on Friday, Klopp offered hope to players on the fringes: "I have an incredible number of ideas. Everyone who is eligible to play for the national team should make an effort. It is a fresh start. Players will get a chance who are not even expecting it yet," stressed Klopp, who by his own account has 57 outfield players on his radar for his first list.

Everything open! Who will be Jürgen Klopp’s number one in the Germany team?

As for the goalkeeping spot, Manuel Neuer, who had returned to the national team especially for the disappointing 2026 World Cup, has retired again after the round-of-32 exit against Paraguay. Who becomes Klopp’s new No 1 is now completely open. Before Neuer’s comeback, Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) had held the regular spot in Germany’s goal, while Alexander Nübel (Besiktas) and Jonas Urbig (Bayern Munich) in particular currently believe they have a chance of taking the shirt.

Then there is Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona, a loan to Ajax is said to be imminent), who, after a run of bad luck with injuries, did not become Neuer’s successor after Euro 2024 as originally planned. He, too, is likely to have ambitions again. But if Karius keeps producing consistently strong displays for Schalke in the top flight, he could genuinely come into the reckoning for Klopp.

Karius' first chance of a senior national team call-up will come at the end of September. Germany then face the Netherlands away from home in the Nations League in their first match under Klopp.