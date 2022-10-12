Former Orlando Pirates star Mark Mayambela has opened up about his time with the Soweto giants where he was never a regular in the team.

Mayambela wanted to be a regular at the Soweto giants

The dribbling wizard had to make a sacrifice

The Professor is proud of his achievements with Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED: Nicknamed Professor, Mayambela admitted that he had high expectations when he joined the Buccaneers from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2010.

However, the Cape Town-born retired winger was mainly used as a substitute during his three-year stint with the Soweto giants who were dominating South African football at the time.

Mayambela, who made 24 appearances as a substitute under coach Ruud Krol and helped Bucs clinch a domestic treble in the 2010-11 term, stated that he had to make a sacrifice.

WHAT DID MAYAMBELA SAY: “I came in and people were so excited. I remember with my first touch I didn't do anything, just received the ball and the crowd went mad," Mayambela said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"I felt this was where I was going to shine and maybe also get into the national team, which was my dream too. But of course, it didn't work that way. I played 24 games as a sub. It was something worked out by the coach [Ruud Krol].

“He liked how I came on as a sub and changed the complexion of the game. And honestly, it worked out for the club that season. Honestly, I would have liked to have started more games but sometimes in football you also have to suffer and sacrifice for the team. It's something I did that season.

“I was hoping maybe the next season things would change. But of course it didn't.

“But I appreciate the opportunity to play for such a club and those players too, winning two trebles, six trophies, that was big for me and for my career too.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayambela left the Buccaneers having enjoyed a lot of success being part of a team that made history. Bucs were the first team to win back-to-back trebles in the Premier Soccer League era with Professor considered to be an influential impact player.

The former Chippa United attacker would change the complexion of the game in favour of Pirates when he came on as a substitute. He was released by the Houghton-based giants in 2013 having established himself as a fan favourite at the club and some consider him to be a club legend.

WHAT IS MAYAMBELA UP TO?: The 34-year-old is currently working for one of his former clubs, Cape Town City, as an academy coach having retired from professional football in 2020.

Mayambela was in charge of the City Under-18 side which win the Western Cape Engen tournament and went on to lose to Kaizer Chiefs in the national final on October 5.