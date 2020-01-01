Mayambela: Nothing concrete in ex-Orlando Pirates star's club search

The 32-year-old was released by Cape Town City in February and says he was never in a hurry to find a new club

Former midfielder Mark Mayambela has declared himself “healthy and well” but says “nothing concrete” has come up in his search for a new team.

Just four months into his contract, Mayambela parted ways with the Citizens in February.

It is now four months without a club for the midfielder who says he has not struggled for a living during the period he had spent without a salary.

More teams

“Not really, it hasn't been difficult [surviving without a salary] at all,” Mayambela told Sowetan Live.

"And also, it is a decision that I took after leaving Cape Town City, I decided that I will stay without a club until the end of the season. Then I can start pre-season with the new team. So, I'm good and I'm healthy and everything is well.”

The coronavirus pandemic could have ruined plans for Mayambela who had anticipated that by now he would be having a new club had the current season not been suspended.

He describes the current situation as “bizarre” and reveals that he has been involved in discussions with some clubs but nothing has materialised from the discussions.

The former Cape Town man has, however, not revealed if the teams he has been in contact with are Premier Soccer League ( ) or GladAfrica Championship sides.

Article continues below

“No doubt we are in a bizarre situation whereby nothing is confirmed. I think it's important for everyone to be safe with the current situation,” said Mayambela.

“I have been engaging with other teams, but there is nothing concrete yet... I’ve also realised that a lot of teams have taken a strain financially, I have heard stories of players being paid half salaries. I know that financially, it has killed a lot of teams; I have been getting calls also from players telling me about their situations in their teams.”

Mayambela’s stint at Cape Town City was largely unsuccessful with the midfielder making just six appearances in all competitions.