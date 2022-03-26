Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mark Mayambela believes Benni McCarthy can coach any team in South Africa.

This comes after McCarthy left his role as AmaZulu coach on Friday after guiding the team in their maiden Caf Champions League campaign as well as finishing as Premier Soccer League runners-up last season.

With the former Bafana Bafana now free to join a new club, Mayambela explains why he thinks McCarthy is now ripe to coach any team in South Africa.

“I believe that for me, he is one of the best coaches in the country at this moment,” Mayambela told iDiski Times.

“I believe he can coach any team in the country, I believe also there’s a huge need for coaches like him, for people like him that are not even scared to go and empower themselves academically with football education.

“He has done all the coaching badges enough. So it shows the hunger that he has as a coach, and also the humility that he has as a human being because ‘I’m someone that has played Champions League, also to say, I wanna empower myself and equip myself as a coach, academically’.

“I think it’s something that needs to be applauded. I think, also in our country, we don’t support our local coaches. I don’t think we give them the necessary respect that they deserve.”

Mayambela feels McCarthy never got the “necessary support” from AmaZulu.

He says the coach never got to sign all the big players who could help him win the Premier Soccer League or be more competitive in the Caf Champions League.

“He took the club from 13th place to second place, played Champions League. He took an ordinary team, in my opinion, and change it into a contesting team, a team to watch,” added Mayambela.

“We could see the belief from the players. There was a lot of young players and also following what the team said they are about.

“I believe, in terms of playing personnel, as maybe something that the coach also wanted to add in the team, it was something that I think the team could have done. They could also have helped the coach in terms of acquiring good players.

“Proper players who can compete for the league, who can compete for Champions League as well.

“I think in my humble opinion, he never got the necessary support from the club and it was shown and it was all over, for everyone to see. So, I think that’s how I feel about the whole situation.

“But for me, I think he’s a top coach. He’s also top human being. Football players love him, even players that have played against, they respect him as what he has achieved as a coach, not only as a player.”

AmaZulu was the second PSL team McCarthy has ever coached after starting out at Cape Town City.