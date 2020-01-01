Mayambela: Former Orlando Pirates winger dreams of Kaizer Chiefs move

The skillful wideman hopes to secure a move to Amakhosi, a club he grew up supporting

Former winger Mark Mayambela is keen to play for his favourite childhood team, .

The experienced midfielder is currently a free agent having left midway through the current season.

Mayambela disclosed that he was a fan of Arthur Zwane, Thabo Mooki, Doctor Khumalo, Emmanuel 'Scara' Ngobese amongst others.

“It is not a desire to play for Chiefs but it is a dream. It’s been a dream ever since I turned professional. Chiefs is a team that I grew up supporting and watching," Mayambela told IOL.

"I used to like legends like Frank Makua, Arthur Zwane, Thabo 'Tsiki-Tsiki' Mooki, Doctor Khumalo, Jabu [Pule] Mahlangu, the late Scara Ngobese and Thabang Lebese.

“It is a team that I’ve always seen myself playing for."

Mayambela had a successful three-year spell with Chiefs' arch-rivals Pirates - winning six major trophies including two titles.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers from Bloemfontein in 2010, the 32-year-old player was linked with Chiefs and he explains why he didn't move to the Naturena-based giants.

“I always get that extra motivation when I’m playing against Kaizer Chiefs because of the love that I had for them when I was growing up,” he added.

“When I was at Bloem Celtic, I was in contact with a lot of people and a lot of teams [who were interested in my services].

"It was teams in Europe and big teams in and I ended up joining Pirates. I came close to joining Kaizer Chiefs," he said.

"We spoke with Bobby Motaung at the time but nothing substantive followed."

Mayambela has been linked with his hometown club, Cape Umoya United, who are campaigning in the National First Division (NFD).