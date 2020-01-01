Mayambela: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player joins Bnei Yehuda

The Cape Town-born winger has completed his move to Israel’s Premier League on loan

Former and academy player Mihlali Mayamabela has completed his switch to Israel’s Bnei Yehuda.

The Cape Town-born winger joins the Israeli Premier League outfit from ’s SC Farense and the club has since confirmed the deal.

Mayambela, the younger brother to 's dribbling wizard, Mark, has been one of the top performers for the Portuguese giants this season.

The former Djurgadens IF winger has featured in 16 games for the LigaPro side across all competitions, scoring twice and providing a single assist this term.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Khayelitsha-born player has signed a six-month loan with an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Since joining Djurgardens from Cape Town All Stars in 2016, the 23-year-old has spent a number of seasons on loan with Degerfors, Brage and Farense.

Following his loan stints, he managed to sign a permanent deal with Farense in July last year but has failed to impress in Portugal as he finds a new home in the Middle East.

However, he will hope to make his mark in Israel in the next six months as he looks to secure a permanent move with the Yehuda.

On the other hand, his older brother is also linked with an exit from the Citizens after joining the Mother City club in October last year.

The former skipper is reportedly set to lead a player exodus as coach Jan Olde Riekerink looks to ring the changes into his squad.