Mayambela: Former Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates winger's next move

The experienced attacker has responded to reports linking him with the Mother City-based side

Former midfielder Mark Mayambela says he is not aware of interest from any club at the moment.

The 32-year-old player is currently a free agent having parted ways with midway through the current season.

Mayambela has been linked with National First Division (NFD) club Cape Umoya United, who are said to be looking to invite him to train with the team.

“Management was already talking about bringing him into the team, but this lockdown has delayed quite a lot of things," a source told Far Post.

"I know they want him, once things are back to normal they will invite him."

However, the Cape Town-born player said he would only think of his next move once the country gets the coronavirus outbreak under control.

“I don’t think anyone is interested in that at the moment," Mayambela told the same publication.

"I mean, the whole country is faced with this epidemic virus, everybody is trying hard to fight this coronavirus and not where I will be going next.

“I think we should wait until everything is back to normal, then give me a call and we will talk."

Mayambela made five appearances in the for City this season and he netted one goal in the process.