Just a few hours before the cup final against VfB Stuttgart, which ultimately sealed Bayern Munich's most successful year since 2020, there was suddenly only one talking point at the German record champions. In an interview with Der Spiegel, as outspoken as ever, Uli Hoeneß voiced his "doubts" about the work of the board member for sport installed at the start of 2024. The chances of Max Eberl extending his contract, which still runs until 2027, were put at "60:40".

That underlined just how much power the club patron still holds at Bayern, even years after his official "withdrawal" from day-to-day operations. Hoeneß's move, questionable from a human point of view, clearly did not leave Eberl untouched either. Even so, after winning the final he turned to gallows humour of his own accord and then delivered an authentic, assured display. "My skin has become thick," he stressed, producing a remarkable response. Once again. Just as he had in the weeks and months before. Up to the point of his contract extension until 2029 on Tuesday.

Eberl has gone through a clear development. That he knows and understands the business was already obvious during his spells at Gladbach and Leipzig. At Säbener Straße, though, things work differently. Alongside the day-to-day job, he also has to keep the powerful supervisory board, namely Hoeneß and former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, satisfied. Above all, Hoeneß has to be satisfied.

That is the same man who around a year ago had described Eberl on "Doppelpass" as too soft, too selfish and too wasteful with hard-earned money. The tide has since turned, as Hoeneß himself already let slip at the start of pre-season at Tegernsee, even personally apologising to Eberl for his remarks on the sidelines of the cup final and, just two months later, raising the chances of further collaboration to "100 per cent".

Eberl has richly deserved the fact it has now actually happened. Not only has he withstood immense pressure, including pressure from Hoeneß. He has also, and in the end that is the most important thing in his role, built a squad capable of achieving maximum success with the perfect coaching appointment. Especially as, despite complicated conditions and strict instructions from above, the team has been significantly strengthened again in both depth and quality with Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari.

Repeated accusations: how Max Eberl earned his new standing at Bayern Munich

With both new signings, Eberl, entirely in keeping with Hoeneß's wishes, had acted early and decisively while still showing sensitivity over the pricing policy. As Sport Bild recently reported, he also increasingly sought closeness to the 74-year-old and Rummenigge after the cup final. Both leading club figures had previously missed regular exchanges. That lack became noticeable in the past, for example in the handling of Thomas Müller. Eberl had more or less left the veteran to decide for himself whether to stay, before Hoeneß then publicly claimed the opposite. Or when Eberl announced a prompt contract extension for Leroy Sane, only to ultimately have to let the Germany international leave on a free transfer after all.

Of course, the full truth also includes the fact that the road to the change in Eberl's standing was a rocky one. As is well known, Vincent Kompany was not the first, second or even third choice of the Bayern leadership around Eberl, who even tried to persuade Thomas Tuchel to stay after the split had been decided weeks earlier.

Still, Eberl was also the one who always had the Belgian on his radar and ultimately got his way after the barrage of rejections. At least Hoeneß acknowledged as much to him at the end of last year. "Max Eberl deserves the credit for that. He was the one who first put Vincent on our agenda and then got him," Hoeneß said, only to stress again in May that Eberl had actually wanted to bring Tuchel back beforehand.

There was also an element of luck in the arrival of Luis Diaz, the marquee signing of last summer. Before that, the Munich club had come off second best in the race for Florian Wirtz, while planned alternatives such as Nico Williams, Xavi Simons or Christopher Nkunku were not feasible or were rejected by the supervisory board. Yet once again it was Eberl who took charge and delivered a bullseye. Critics who complained about the overall package of age and transfer fee have long since fallen silent.

The decision to sign Nicolas Jackson on loan for a horrendous fee was certainly wrong. But Hoeneß had also issued the order for a loan deal beforehand, apparently only once the injury-prone Kingsley Coman had already been flogged to Saudi Arabia for 25 million euros, even though the attack still urgently needed strengthening in depth.

The unnecessary and overpriced signing of Joao Palhinha had already been set in motion before Eberl's arrival, after a promise had been given following the collapsed transfer a year earlier. Nevertheless, Ebert is still making the most of the situation with the move to Benfica Lisbon. A satisfactory solution is also in sight for Bryan Zaragoza, which would mark the next step in the wage savings he has demanded.

Finally, this summer Daniel Peretz and Alexander Nübel, just as Mathys Tel and Adam Aznou were the previous year, were also sold for respectable sums, while after Müller, high earners Leon Goretzka and Raphael Guerreiro have also disappeared from the wage bill with the expiry of their contracts.

The accusation that Eberl made too many concessions to Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano in their costly contract extensions is also only justified to a limited extent. While the latter took a major step towards absolute world class last season, in the case of Musiala and Davies it was of course not foreseeable from their form that both would suffer from such physical complaints.

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Control from above? Max Eberl is apparently losing responsibilities at Bayern Munich

Against the clearing of old burdens and the right, or at least understandable, decisions in squad planning stands the recurring issue that the powerful body around Hoeneß has had its problems with Eberl and may well have them again soon.

In Munich, even a minor sporting crisis can have serious consequences. The fact that Eberl is reportedly set to lose responsibilities at the Campus and that confidants such as Markus Weinzierl have also had to go, or in the case of Nils Schmadtke still have to go, also leaves a bitter aftertaste. So too does the alleged introduction of a new transfer committee in the summer which, according to the Abendzeitung, is always in contact with Eberl.

So the controlling hand of the committee and Hoeneß's sharp tongue will continue to accompany Eberl in the years ahead. By now, though, he knows better and better how to deal with it without neglecting his actual job or losing his feel for the transfer market. The new contract is the deserved reward for that.

Max Eberl at Bayern Munich: the arrivals at a glance