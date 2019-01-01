Mauricio Affonso promises great things to the Mamelodi Sundowns family

The new Masandawana forward promises to hit the ground running when the new 2019/20 season gets underway

New striker Mauricio Affonso has promised great things to the Masandawana supporters.

The Uruguayan striker was unveiled by the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions last week, but he refused to reveal his targets as far as goals are concerned.

“As an attacker, I wanted something different in my career and I felt that Sundowns is a good challenge for me to come here,” Affonso told the media.

“The fans can expect to see a lot from me, I am here to work for the coach and the team and I hope to contribute with goals and in any other way I can."

Together with Argentine striker Emiliano Tade, the new forward will be expected to find the back of the net on a regular basis as the Tshwane giants look to challenge for trophies.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are set to go back to the Caf and they will also compete domestically including defending their PSL crown.

“At this point, I can’t say how many goals I can score but I just want to help the team and contribute as much as I can. As a striker, the job is to score goals but the goal is to help the team and make the team better,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the former Allianza Lima hitman explained how finding a number of South American players at Chloorkop has helped him to settle down.

Affonso joins the players such as Ali Meza from , ’s Ricardo Nascimento and his Uruguayan countryman Gaston Sirino, explaining communication will be easy.

“It has helped that they are part of the team and they are my first point of reference in terms of communication and it has made it much easier for me to settle in,” he concluded.

Affonso will hope to impress when the Tshwane giants open their PSL title defence campaign against neighbours SuperSport United on Saturday, August 03 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.