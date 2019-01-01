Maurice Amahwa: Shikanda should stop masquerading as AFC Leopards chair

Amahwa wants Shikanda and his new team to exit the office and pave way for new elections as ordered by the registrar of Sports

AFC members have called on Dan Shikanda to stop masquerading as the chairman of the club, just days after the registrar of sports, Rose Wasike, nullified his election.

Maurice Amahwa, whose candidature for the chairmanship post was dismissed by the Election Management Group (EMG), has instead called on the Shikanda team to follow the orders issued by the registrar and set a new date for elections.

"We must adhere to what the registrar of sports demanded once she moved to nullify the election of Shikanda and team and by that, we need to come together as AFC Leopards and discuss the matter with urgency," Amahwa told Goal at a press conference.

"It is in the record that Shikanda's election was nullified and it is unfortunate that he is moving around claiming that he is AFC Leopards chairman."

The members also demanded a change to the club's constitution in order to align it to the country's laws which govern sports.

"We need to embark on any relevant amendment of the club constitution and align it to the 2010 constitution, the Sports Act, and applicable Fifa rules. And Ensure the amended constitution is ratified by members and deposited in the office of registrar of sports," a statement seen by Goal and signed on behalf of members by Vincent Shimoli said.

They also called on the overhaul of the EMG and for it to be replaced and run by neutral persons.

"We need to constitute an independent electoral board to be chaired by a neutral person with qualifications of a High Court of Kenya judge," the statement continued.

"The board shall be in charge of the preparations of an all-inclusive election process of AFC Leopards from grass-roots to the national level. It will also vet all aspirants and set elections rules inclusive of dispute resolution and mechanism process."

The new demands from the club members come four days after Wasike failed to register the new AFC Leopards office bearers, citing irregularities in the June 23 elections.

The press conference was also attended by former AFC Leopards officials Richard Ekhalie, Maurice Osundwa, and Oscar Kambona.