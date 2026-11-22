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Mauricio Pochettino has endured a horror start as Manchester United manager. Liverpool led his side within ten minutes after Leny Yoro was sent off.

Yet Matthijs de Ligt has taken the brunt of the criticism. Pochettino backed the Dutchman, but he has struggled badly. De Ligt looked particularly poor in the incident that led to Yoro's red card.

The 52-cap Netherlands international thought he could leave a long ball for goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but got it completely wrong. Alexander Isak reached it and looked set to go through on goal alone.

Yoro stopped him by knocking the Liverpool striker over. Referee Sam Barrott had no choice but to show Yoro a red card. Yoro was furious with De Ligt.

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De Ligt has also faced fierce criticism in the English media. “As Ten Hag once said: do your homework. The fact that Carrick started Ayden Heaven instead of Matthijs de Ligt said more about De Ligt than Carrick,” writes Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

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“Red card for Leny Yoro after he clumsily ran into Alexander Isak from behind when the Liverpool striker was completely free,” says Ben Jacobs of talkSPORT. “A really poor and sloppy action by Matthijs de Ligt in the build-up to this incident.”

In the Netherlands, De Ligt's performance has also sparked astonishment. “Matthijs de Ligt defends as if he’s playing in the Sunday League,” writes Joost Blaauwhof, a journalist for Voetbal International.

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Manchester United were already 2-0 down at Anfield within a quarter of an hour. Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz scored the early goals. United face more than 80 minutes with ten men.

United look set to miss out on points again. They are currently 19th in the Premier League.