Matthews warns Rusike to score or leave SuperSport United

The Zimbabwean has fallen down the pecking order and is more often used as a wide-player by Matsatsantsa coach Kaitano Tembo

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has suggested Zimbabwean international striker Evans Rusike could be living on borrowed time at the Tshwane club.

Now in his fourth season with SuperSport (he joined midway through the 2017/18 campaign), Rusike’s stats have been on the wane for several years add he has not managed to recapture the scintillating form he showed at his previous club, Maritzburg United.

The Zimbabwean international’s progress has been hampered by injury as well as the partnership between Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza, which has seen Rusike relegated to the bench or used more as a winger than as an out-and-out striker.

Rusike’s contract runs until the end of this season, although there is an option for him to renew it for another year.

That, however, seems unlikely if his form does not change.

"Evans knows his option comes up this year and for sure if Evans doesn't bang in goals or makes goals I am not going to keep him," Matthews told Sowetan.

The 30-year-old Rusike has started only four matches for Matsatsantsa this term and has failed to score while registering one assist.

His best campaign for SuperSport was in the 2018/19 season when he started in 27 matches in all competitions and scored six goals while registering four assists.

At Maritzburg he banged in 20 goals in 74 league games over three seasons and also added one cup goal in six outings.

SuperSport have been happy to let their more experienced players move on this season – they sold Aubrey Modiba to Mamelodi Sundowns and released defender Clayton Daniels to Maritzburg United.

Rusike has himself been linked with a return to Maritzburg, although at this stage that is little more than speculation.

Should he move in the current transfer window, there are just four days to complete a deal – the PSL’s mid-season transfer window runs until February 15.

Grobler has scored 13 goals and created one assist in 19 appearances in all competitions for SuperSport this season. Gabuza has complemented Grobler superbly and the 33-year-old former Orlando Pirates striker has five goals and one assist from 17 matches in all competitions.